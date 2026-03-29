Jamie Benn headshot

Jamie Benn News: Slides pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Benn recorded two assists, served two PIM and put out two hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Benn's performance Saturday marked his third multi-point outing of March. The 36-year-old forward is up to 19 assists, 33 points, 65 shots on net and 75 hits through 51 games this season. He's heating up offensively with five assists, 10 points and 16 shots on net over his last 13 games. The 17-year NHL vet remains a solid source for category coverage stats as well, giving him solid streaming value in various fantasy formats for the time being.

Jamie Benn
Dallas Stars
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