Jamie Benn News: Snags helper Thursday

Benn posted an assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Benn ended his three-game point drought by helping out on a Wyatt Johnston tally in the second period. Prior to the short slump, Benn had earned seven points over the previous seven contests. He's now at 39 points, 108 shots on net, 87 hits, 60 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 62 appearances this season. The 35-year-old remains in a third-line role and provides enough in key areas to be a reliable depth forward in fantasy.