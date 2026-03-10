Jamie Benn News: Tallies on power play
Benn scored a power-play goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.
Benn continues to play well in March -- he has three goals and an assist over five games this month. His tally Tuesday ended up being the game-winning goal. The 36-year-old is up to 12 goals, 27 points (four on the power play), 54 shots on net, 58 hits, 27 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 42 appearances. Benn is likely to remain in a more prominent role while the Stars are missing Mikko Rantanen (lower body) and Roope Hintz (lower body).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Benn See More
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Landing Versatility in Hot StreaksYesterday
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline RundownYesterday
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2810 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Benn See More