Jamie Benn headshot

Jamie Benn News: Tallies on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Benn scored a power-play goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Benn continues to play well in March -- he has three goals and an assist over five games this month. His tally Tuesday ended up being the game-winning goal. The 36-year-old is up to 12 goals, 27 points (four on the power play), 54 shots on net, 58 hits, 27 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 42 appearances. Benn is likely to remain in a more prominent role while the Stars are missing Mikko Rantanen (lower body) and Roope Hintz (lower body).

Jamie Benn
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Benn See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Benn See More
Category Targets: Landing Versatility in Hot Streaks
NHL
Category Targets: Landing Versatility in Hot Streaks
Author Image
Corey Abbott
Yesterday
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
Yesterday
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
11 days ago