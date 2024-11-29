Jamie Benn News: Two points in Friday's win

Benn scored a goal on three shots, logged a power-play assist and added four PIM in Friday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

This was Benn's first multi-point effort of the campaign. Both points came in the second period, with an even-strength goal to stretch the Stars' lead to 3-1 before he helped out on Roope Hintz's power-play tally late in the frame. Benn has been steady this season, aside from a four-game point drought in mid-October. He's at five goals, eight assists, 38 shots on net, 33 hits, 42 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 22 appearances.