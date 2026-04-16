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Jamie Drysdale News: Back on blue line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Drysdale (rest) was at practice Thursday, per Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.

Drysdale was given the night off Tuesday against Montreal. He ended the 2025-26 regular season with a career high eight goals and 32 points in 78 games, including one goal and eight assists on the power play.

Jamie Drysdale
Philadelphia Flyers
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