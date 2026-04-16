Jamie Drysdale News: Back on blue line
Drysdale (rest) was at practice Thursday, per Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.
Drysdale was given the night off Tuesday against Montreal. He ended the 2025-26 regular season with a career high eight goals and 32 points in 78 games, including one goal and eight assists on the power play.
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