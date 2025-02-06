Jamie Drysdale News: Ends slump with helper
Drysdale logged an assist and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.
Drysdale had been held off the scoresheet over his last 10 outings, going minus-5 in that span. It's not all his fault -- during his slump, the Flyers were shut out three times and scored just a total of 18 goals. Drysdale is up to 12 points, 40 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and a minus-23 rating over 44 appearances. He hasn't taken a step forward as much as expected, but he has managed to stay in the lineup regularly when healthy despite his shaky defensive play.
