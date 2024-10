Drysdale notched two power-play assists and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

Drysdale helped out on goals by Travis Konecny and Matvei Michkov. This was Drysdale's first multi-point effort of the campaign, and all three of his points so far have come with the man advantage. The 22-year-old defenseman has added five shots on goal, 14 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over seven appearances in a top-four role.