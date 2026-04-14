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Jamie Drysdale News: Healthy scratch Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Drysdale (rest) will not play in Tuesday's home game against the Canadiens.

Drysdale will attend Tuesday's contest in street clothes, as he and many regular starters will have a game of rest for the Flyers' regular season finale. Overall, the 24-year-old blueliner has eight goals, 32 points, 101 shots on net and 94 blocked shots across 78 games this season. He'll likely return to his top-four defensive role ahead of the battle for Pennsylvania, where the Flyers face off against the Penguins in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Jamie Drysdale
Philadelphia Flyers
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