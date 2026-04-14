Jamie Drysdale News: Healthy scratch Tuesday
Drysdale (rest) will not play in Tuesday's home game against the Canadiens.
Drysdale will attend Tuesday's contest in street clothes, as he and many regular starters will have a game of rest for the Flyers' regular season finale. Overall, the 24-year-old blueliner has eight goals, 32 points, 101 shots on net and 94 blocked shots across 78 games this season. He'll likely return to his top-four defensive role ahead of the battle for Pennsylvania, where the Flyers face off against the Penguins in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Drysdale See More
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, April 2nd12 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1827 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown36 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Oilers Play Five Times93 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 28107 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Drysdale See More