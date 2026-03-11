Jamie Drysdale News: Lights lamp in win
Drysdale scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.
Drysdale has two goals and two assists over his last six outings. The defenseman continues to play in a top-four role, giving him plenty of chances to contribute to the offense. He has matched his career high of seven goals, set in 2024-25. He's at 27 points, 81 shots on net, 68 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a minus-6 rating across 61 appearances this season.
