Jamie Drysdale headshot

Jamie Drysdale News: Lights lamp in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Drysdale scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Drysdale has two goals and two assists over his last six outings. The defenseman continues to play in a top-four role, giving him plenty of chances to contribute to the offense. He has matched his career high of seven goals, set in 2024-25. He's at 27 points, 81 shots on net, 68 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a minus-6 rating across 61 appearances this season.

Jamie Drysdale
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Drysdale See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Drysdale See More
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
2 days ago
The Week Ahead: Oilers Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Oilers Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
59 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 28
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
73 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
75 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 23
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 23
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
78 days ago