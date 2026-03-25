Jamie Drysdale News: Lights lamp Tuesday

Drysdale scored a goal and recorded two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Drysdale tallied his goal with less than three minutes remaining in Tuesday's contest. The 23-year-old blueliner has shot the puck well over the last two months with five goals and 28 shots on net over his last 16 games. Overall, he has eight goals, 28 points, 87 shots on net and 81 blocked shots through 67 games this season. Drysdale is just four points shy of tying his career high in points and should continue to see top-four defensive minutes for the Flyers moving forward.