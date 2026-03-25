Jamie Drysdale News: Lights lamp Tuesday
Drysdale scored a goal and recorded two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Drysdale tallied his goal with less than three minutes remaining in Tuesday's contest. The 23-year-old blueliner has shot the puck well over the last two months with five goals and 28 shots on net over his last 16 games. Overall, he has eight goals, 28 points, 87 shots on net and 81 blocked shots through 67 games this season. Drysdale is just four points shy of tying his career high in points and should continue to see top-four defensive minutes for the Flyers moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Drysdale See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 187 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown16 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Oilers Play Five Times73 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 2887 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week89 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Drysdale See More