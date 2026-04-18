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Jamie Drysdale News: Opens scoring in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Drysdale scored a goal, added two PIM and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Penguins in Game 1.

Drysdale ended the regular season on an 11-game goal drought, but he didn't have to wait long to find the twine in the playoffs. The defenseman matched his career high of 32 points in 78 regular-season outings this year. Saturday marked his playoff debut, and he'll be counted on for top-four minutes and power-play time as the Flyers look to make an unexpected run.

Jamie Drysdale
Philadelphia Flyers
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