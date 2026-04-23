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Jamie Drysdale News: Picks up two helpers Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Drysdale collected two power-play assists Wednesday during the Flyers' 5-2 win over the Penguins in Game 3 of their first-round series.

The 24-year-old blueliner had a hand in tallies by Trevor Zegras in the second period and Noah Cates in the third. Drysdale has a goal and three points in three games to begin the postseason, more points than he managed in his final nine regular-season contests combined, but his spot at the point on the Flyers' top power-play unit could lead to a surprisingly productive playoff run.

Jamie Drysdale
Philadelphia Flyers
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