Jamie Drysdale headshot

Jamie Drysdale News: Pots lone goal in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Drysdale scored his fourth goal of the season on his only shot and blocked two shots Sunday in a 3-1 loss to New Jersey.

Drysdale has two goals over five outings in March but does not have an assist in that span. The right-shot defenseman got the Flyers on the board late in the game to cut the score to 2-1, but Dawson Mercer's empty-net goal with the man advantage spoiled Philadelphia's comeback attempt. Drysdale is up to four goals and 11 helpers across 53 appearances this season. The 22-year-old is a talented defenseman, but until Philadelphia is able to field a more competitive team, Drysdale's production will likely remain sporadic.

Jamie Drysdale
Philadelphia Flyers
