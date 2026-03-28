Jamie Drysdale News: Provides two assists in win
Drysdale notched two assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.
Drysdale's second helper came on the power play as he set up Owen Tippett a second time. This was Drysdale's first multi-point performance since Feb. 28 versus the Bruins. The 23-year-old blueliner is up to 30 points (eight goals, 22 helpers), 91 shots on net, 82 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 69 appearances. This is just the second time in his career he's reached the 30-point mark, and he's in a good position to top his high-water mark of 32 points from the 2021-22 campaign with the Ducks.
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