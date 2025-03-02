Jamie Drysdale News: Scores equalizer Saturday
Drysdale scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Jets.
Drysdale has earned three points and a plus-3 rating over his last six games. The 22-year-old defenseman converted on an assist from Noah Cates at 3:48 of the second period Saturday, tying the game at 1-1. Drysdale is up to three goals, 14 points, 42 shots on net, 68 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating across 49 appearances. He was limited to a total of 10 points over 42 contests over the last two years combined, so this is a little progress. Drysdale is not at risk of losing his place in the lineup currently, but he doesn't need to be rostered in most fantasy formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now