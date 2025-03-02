Jamie Drysdale News: Scores equalizer Saturday

Drysdale scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Jets.

Drysdale has earned three points and a plus-3 rating over his last six games. The 22-year-old defenseman converted on an assist from Noah Cates at 3:48 of the second period Saturday, tying the game at 1-1. Drysdale is up to three goals, 14 points, 42 shots on net, 68 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating across 49 appearances. He was limited to a total of 10 points over 42 contests over the last two years combined, so this is a little progress. Drysdale is not at risk of losing his place in the lineup currently, but he doesn't need to be rostered in most fantasy formats.