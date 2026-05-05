Jamie Drysdale News: Tallies on power play
Drysdale scored a power-play goal on four shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2.
Drysdale's goal gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 4:02 of the first period. That was the first time the Hurricanes have trailed all postseason. Drysdale has two goals, two assists, 15 shots on net, 11 blocked shots, four PIM and a minus-3 rating across eight playoff outings. He should continue to provide some offense while seeing top-four minutes on the Flyers' blue line.
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