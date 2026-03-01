Jamie Drysdale headshot

Jamie Drysdale News: Two points including GWG

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 7:39am

Drysdale scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Boston.

After having a hand in a Travis Konecny tally early in the third period that opened the scoring, Konecny returned the favor and set Drysdale up in the slot for a wicked snapshot past Jeremy Swayman. It was Drysdale's first multi-point effort since Jan. 21, and the 23-year-old blueliner has six goals and 25 points through 56 games on the season.

Jamie Drysdale
Philadelphia Flyers
