Jamie Oleksiak News: Gets on scoresheet with helper
Oleksiak notched an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.
Oleksiak has been limited to four points over 22 outings in January and February. The 33-year-old defenseman is playing regularly as a shutdown blueliner in a bottom-four role. He's earned 10 points, 52 shots on net, 77 hits, 82 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 57 appearances this season. Oleksiak is slated for unrestricted free agency this summer, but the Kraken may be hesitant to part with him before the trade deadline since they're in the middle of the playoff race.
