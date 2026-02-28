Jamie Oleksiak headshot

Jamie Oleksiak News: Gets on scoresheet with helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Oleksiak notched an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Oleksiak has been limited to four points over 22 outings in January and February. The 33-year-old defenseman is playing regularly as a shutdown blueliner in a bottom-four role. He's earned 10 points, 52 shots on net, 77 hits, 82 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 57 appearances this season. Oleksiak is slated for unrestricted free agency this summer, but the Kraken may be hesitant to part with him before the trade deadline since they're in the middle of the playoff race.

Jamie Oleksiak
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Oleksiak See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Oleksiak See More
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
153 days ago
The Week Ahead: At the Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: At the Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
February 16, 2025
Frozen Fantasy: Don’t Stress the Small Stuff
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Don’t Stress the Small Stuff
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
October 21, 2024
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 30, 2024
NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 11
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 11
Author Image
Michael Finewax
May 11, 2023