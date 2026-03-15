Jamie Oleksiak News: Goals in consecutive games
Oleksiak scored a goal, added an assist, blocked four shots and went plus-3 in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.
Oleksiak helped out on a Berkly Catton goal in the first period. In the third, Oleksiak crashed the net and cashed in on a Bobby McMann pass for the Kraken's last goal. With three points (two goals and one assist) over his last two games, it's been a productive burst for Oleksiak. The 33-year-old defenseman doesn't have many of those -- he's at five goals, 13 points, 60 shots on net, 95 hits, 95 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating across 64 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Oleksiak See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights168 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: At the BreakFebruary 16, 2025
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Don’t Stress the Small StuffOctober 21, 2024
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific DivisionSeptember 30, 2024
-
Yahoo DFS Hockey
NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 11May 11, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Oleksiak See More