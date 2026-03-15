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Jamie Oleksiak News: Goals in consecutive games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Oleksiak scored a goal, added an assist, blocked four shots and went plus-3 in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

Oleksiak helped out on a Berkly Catton goal in the first period. In the third, Oleksiak crashed the net and cashed in on a Bobby McMann pass for the Kraken's last goal. With three points (two goals and one assist) over his last two games, it's been a productive burst for Oleksiak. The 33-year-old defenseman doesn't have many of those -- he's at five goals, 13 points, 60 shots on net, 95 hits, 95 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating across 64 appearances this season.

Jamie Oleksiak
Seattle Kraken
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