Jamie Oleksiak headshot

Jamie Oleksiak News: Lights lamp in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Oleksiak scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Oleksiak had been limited to three assists over his last 26 games after ringing in the new year with a goal. The 33-year-old defenseman is at four goals, 11 points, 59 shots on net, 94 hits, 91 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 63 appearances. Both his offense and physical play have dropped this season, weakening an already shaky profile in fantasy. Expect Oleksiak to finish the season in a third-pairing role.

Jamie Oleksiak
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Oleksiak See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Oleksiak See More
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
166 days ago
The Week Ahead: At the Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: At the Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
February 16, 2025
Frozen Fantasy: Don’t Stress the Small Stuff
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Don’t Stress the Small Stuff
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
October 21, 2024
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 30, 2024
NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 11
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 11
Author Image
Michael Finewax
May 11, 2023