Jamie Oleksiak News: Nets game-winner Saturday

Oleksiak scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Oleksiak snapped a seven-game skid at a great time, tallying at 16:47 of the third period to complete the Kraken's comeback. The 31-year-old defenseman doesn't add a lot on offense -- he's gotten on the scoresheet in just three of 18 games so far, though two of those instances were multi-point efforts. Oleksiak has two goals, three assists, 24 shots on net, 18 hits, 37 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating while filling a top-four role.