Oleksiak scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 8-2 win over Montreal.

Oleksiak sent a puck toward the net that took a left turn off the stick of Montreal defenseman Mike Matheson and beat Sam Montembeault just 25 seconds into the game. The goal was one of five scored by Seattle blueliners and the first of the season for Oleksiak, who had two assists entering the contest.