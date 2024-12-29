Jamie Oleksiak News: Picks up assist Saturday

Oleksiak notched an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

Oleksiak has just two assists over his last 19 contests. The 32-year-old defenseman has served in a shutdown role in 2024-25, and it's led to even less offense than usual. He has seven points, 32 shots on net, 81 blocked shots, 30 hits and a minus-3 rating through 37 outings overall. Oleksiak is useful for blocks but is unlikely to add consistent scoring.