Jamie Oleksiak News: Pockets helper in win
Oleksiak notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.
Oleksiak ended an 11-game point drought with the helper. The 33-year-old defenseman has seen a slight dip in offense with 14 points over 76 appearances this season. He's added 74 shots on net, 110 hits, 105 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a plus-11 rating. He is the lone pending free agent on the Kraken's NHL blue line this summer, and it's unclear if there's interest from Seattle in bringing him back for 2026-27.
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