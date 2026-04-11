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Jamie Oleksiak News: Pockets helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Oleksiak notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Oleksiak ended an 11-game point drought with the helper. The 33-year-old defenseman has seen a slight dip in offense with 14 points over 76 appearances this season. He's added 74 shots on net, 110 hits, 105 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a plus-11 rating. He is the lone pending free agent on the Kraken's NHL blue line this summer, and it's unclear if there's interest from Seattle in bringing him back for 2026-27.

Jamie Oleksiak
Seattle Kraken
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