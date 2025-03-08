Jamie Oleksiak News: Slumping on offense

Oleksiak went an 11th straight game without a point in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

He's added 17 blocked shots, 14 hits and a minus-3 rating in that span. Oleksiak's name didn't pop up in any published trade rumors ahead of Friday's deadline -- his 16-team no-trade list likely played a part in that, as did his $4.6 million cap hit, which is a bit steep for a player who has had a poor year on offense. He's stuck at 13 points while adding 58 shots on net, 54 hits, 129 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 64 appearances.