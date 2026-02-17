Jan Chovan headshot

Jan Chovan News: Hat trick, assist in OHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Chovan scored three goals and added an assist in OHL Sudbury's 6-2 win over Niagara on Monday.

Chovan is rolling with eight points over his last five games. For the season, the Kings prospect is at 20 goals, 21 helpers, 128 shots on net and a minus-26 rating in his first OHL campaign. A sixth-round pick in 2025, Chovan has made a good first impression in North America after putting up decent numbers in the Finnish junior system.

