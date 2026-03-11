Jan Chovan News: Three-point effort for Sudbury

Chovan scored twice and added an assist in OHL Sudbury's 5-4 win over Oshawa on Wednesday.

Chovan has earned nine points over his last nine contests. Through 56 games this season, he has 25 goals and 25 assists, though he's also carrying a minus-27 rating. The Kings prospect has adjusted well to the OHL. He hasn't signed his entry-level deal yet, so he has some options available for where he'll play in 2026-27.