Jan Jenik News: Back to Belleville

Jenik was loaned to AHL Belleville on Thursday.

Jenik was recalled due to injuries to forwards Brady Tkachuk (lower body), Shane Pinto (upper body) and Josh Norris (upper body). Jenik saw fourth-line action against the Jets on Wednesday and saw only 7:51 of ice time, managing one hit. He may be recalled ahead of Saturday's game versus the Sharks as Norris and Pinto are unlikely to play.