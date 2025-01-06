Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jan Jenik headshot

Jan Jenik News: Brought up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Jenik was recalled from AHL Belleville on Monday.

Jenik was sent down before the start of the season and has played all of his 2024-25 hockey for Belleville. For the minor-league club, the 24-year-old forward has notched four goals and three assists in 13 outings. If Jenik does make his Senators' debut, he would likely step into the lineup ahead of Zack Ostapchuk or Cole Reinhardt.

Jan Jenik
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now