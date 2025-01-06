Jan Jenik News: Brought up from minors

Jenik was recalled from AHL Belleville on Monday.

Jenik was sent down before the start of the season and has played all of his 2024-25 hockey for Belleville. For the minor-league club, the 24-year-old forward has notched four goals and three assists in 13 outings. If Jenik does make his Senators' debut, he would likely step into the lineup ahead of Zack Ostapchuk or Cole Reinhardt.