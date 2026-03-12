Jan Jenik headshot

Jan Jenik News: Heading west in trade

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Jenik was traded to the Kings from the Senators on Thursday in exchange for Samuel Bolduc.

Jenik is set to be a Group 6 unrestricted free agent after this season, since he will not have enough NHL games to be a restricted free agent. He is not eligible to play for the Kings for the rest of 2025-26 since this trade came after the NHL's trade deadline. Jenik will report to AHL Ontario after producing 17 points in 41 contests with AHL Belleville before the trade.

