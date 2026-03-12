Jan Jenik News: Heading west in trade
Jenik was traded to the Kings from the Senators on Thursday in exchange for Samuel Bolduc.
Jenik is set to be a Group 6 unrestricted free agent after this season, since he will not have enough NHL games to be a restricted free agent. He is not eligible to play for the Kings for the rest of 2025-26 since this trade came after the NHL's trade deadline. Jenik will report to AHL Ontario after producing 17 points in 41 contests with AHL Belleville before the trade.
