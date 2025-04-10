Jan Rutta Injury: Hopes to return Friday

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said Thursday that he hopes Rutta (lower body) will be able to return to game action Friday against Edmonton, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Rutta is with the Sharks on their current road trip, and it appears likely that he'll be able to return to the ice over the final week of the regular season. The 34-year-old has made 51 appearances for the Sharks this year, racking up two goals, six assists, 76 blocked shots and 37 hits while averaging 16:57 of ice time.