Rutta (lower body) is expected to return soon after the 4 Nations Face-Off, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports Wednesday.

San Jose's first game after the tournament is set for Feb. 23 versus Calgary. Rutta has two goals, eight points, 28 PIM, 37 hits and 76 blocks in 51 outings in 2024-25. Jack Thompson might play regularly while Rutta is unavailable.