Jan Rutta headshot

Jan Rutta Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 15, 2026 at 2:17am

Rutta (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Czechia against Switzerland on Sunday at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Rutta is set to miss his second straight game after being injured in Thursday's clash against Canada. The 35-year-old defenseman has five goals and 19 points in 36 outings with Geneve of Switzerland's National League in 2025-26.

Jan Rutta
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jan Rutta See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jan Rutta See More
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
139 days ago
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 30, 2024
FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
January 31, 2024
DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown
NHL
DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
January 30, 2024
NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 30
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 30
Author Image
Chris Morgan
January 30, 2024