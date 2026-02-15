Jan Rutta Injury: Not playing Sunday
Rutta (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Czechia against Switzerland on Sunday at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Rutta is set to miss his second straight game after being injured in Thursday's clash against Canada. The 35-year-old defenseman has five goals and 19 points in 36 outings with Geneve of Switzerland's National League in 2025-26.
Jan Rutta
Free Agent
