Jan Rutta headshot

Jan Rutta Injury: Out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Rutta (lower body) will miss Saturday's tilt against Florida, according to Max Miller of NHL.com.

Although this will be the first game Rutta has missed during the 2024-25 campaign, he has been playing through this injury. He has two goals, eight points, 28 PIM, 37 hits and 76 blocks in 51 appearances in 2024-25. Marc-Edouard Vlasic will draw back into the lineup due to Rutta's absence.

Jan Rutta
San Jose Sharks
