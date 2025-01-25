Jan Rutta Injury: Out Saturday

Rutta (lower body) will miss Saturday's tilt against Florida, according to Max Miller of NHL.com.

Although this will be the first game Rutta has missed during the 2024-25 campaign, he has been playing through this injury. He has two goals, eight points, 28 PIM, 37 hits and 76 blocks in 51 appearances in 2024-25. Marc-Edouard Vlasic will draw back into the lineup due to Rutta's absence.