Jan Rutta Injury: Unavailable Friday
Rutta (upper body) has been ruled out of Friday's clash versus France, per Czech reporter Zdenek Janda.
Rutta was injured in Thursday's game versus Canada. The defenseman played eight seasons in the NHL, before signing in the offseason with Geneve-Servette HC of the Swiss National League.
Jan Rutta
Free Agent
