Jan Rutta headshot

Jan Rutta News: Back in action Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Rutta (lower body) will return to the lineup versus Edmonton on Friday, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Rutta missed the last 27 games after he was injured Jan. 23 versus Nashville. Rutta has two goals, six assists and 76 blocked shots across 51 games this season. Rutta will replace Mario Ferraro in the lineup as Ferraro is done for the season with a lower-body injury.

Jan Rutta
San Jose Sharks
