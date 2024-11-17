Jan Rutta News: Cold on offense

Rutta was held off the scoresheet for the 18th game in a row in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Penguins.

Rutta had a helper in the season opener and hasn't picked up a point since. He's added 17 shots on net, 16 PIM, 21 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 19 appearances this season. As a veteran on a fairly young blue line, Rutta's playing time appears to be secure, but it'll likely be in bottom-four minutes with no power-play time. That kind of role on a bottom-dwelling team like the Sharks makes the 34-year-old a no-go for the vast majority of fantasy formats.