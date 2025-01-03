Jan Rutta News: Offers helper

Rutta posted an assist and three blocked shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Lightning.

Rutta snapped a four-game point drought with the helper. The 34-year-old defenseman doesn't contribute a lot of offense, but he can hold his own in a third-pairing role. Rutta is up to six points, 45 shots on net, 60 blocked shots, 31 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 41 outings this season. That lack of offense will keep most fantasy managers away.