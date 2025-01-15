Jan Rutta News: Opens scoring in win

Rutta scored a goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Rutta opened the scoring just 1:45 into the contest. The 34-year-old defenseman has been moderately productive with four points, 20 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over his last 12 outings. Rutta isn't one to have lengthy scoring surges -- he's at seven points, 48 shots on net, 69 blocked shots, 33 hits and 26 PIM through 46 appearances this season. The blueliner is likely to remain in a bottom-four role.