Jan Rutta headshot

Jan Rutta News: Playing against Denmark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Rutta (upper body) is in the lineup for Czechia versus Denmark on Tuesday in the qualifying round of the 2026 Winter Olympics, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Rutta was injured in Czechia's opening game of the tournament against Canada on Thursday and missed the next two matchups. The veteran blueliner will slot into a bottom-four role and try to help his country advance to the quarterfinals against Canada on Wednesday.

Jan Rutta
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jan Rutta See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jan Rutta See More
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
141 days ago
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 30, 2024
FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
January 31, 2024
DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown
NHL
DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
January 30, 2024
NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 30
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 30
Author Image
Chris Morgan
January 30, 2024