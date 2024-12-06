Jan Rutta News: Secures helper in loss

Rutta notched an assist and went minus-2 in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Lightning.

Rutta has two helpers over his last six games. The 34-year-old defenseman has three assists, a minus-7 rating, 30 shots on net, 26 hits, 41 blocked shots and 16 PIM through 29 outings overall. He's playing on the third pairing with no power-play usage and an average of 16:54 of ice time per game, so there's virtually no fantasy appeal in his role.