Jani Hakanpaa Injury: Given conditioning assignment

Hakanpaa (knee) will link up with AHL Toronto on a conditioning assignment, the Leafs announced Friday.

According to Chris Johnston of The Athletic, Hakanpaa will be eligible to spend six days and play in up to three games with the minor league club, though the Marlies have just one contest on the schedule over that six-day period. After suiting up for AHL Toronto against Cleveland on Saturday, don't be surprised to see Hakanpaa recalled to the NHL roster.