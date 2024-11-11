Jani Hakanpaa Injury: Practices with NHL club

Hakanpaa (knee) rejoined the Maple Leafs for practice Monday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Hakanpaa spent over a week with AHL Toronto on a conditioning assignment, but his return to practice with the Maple Leafs signals that he's likely nearing a return to game action in the NHL. His next chance to suit up for the Maple Leafs will be at home against the Senators on Tuesday, but the team could monitor how he feels after Monday's practice session before determining his status.