Jani Hakanpaa headshot

Jani Hakanpaa Injury: Won't play in 4 Nations Face-Off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Hakanpaa (knee) won't participate in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off.

Hakanpaa has appeared in two games this season due to a knee problem, earning two shots on goal, four blocked shots and one hit. He has been skating, but there isn't a timeline for his return to the lineup. Finland needs two defense replacements for the 4 Nations Face-Off because of injuries to Hakanpaa and Miro Heiskanen (knee).

