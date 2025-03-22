Jani Nyman News: First multi-point effort of career

Nyman registered two assists, including one on the power play, and four shots on net in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

This was Nyman's first multi-point performance, and it came in his sixth game with the Kraken. The 20-year-old helped out on both of Kaapo Kakko's goal after the two wingers were put on a line together with Matty Beniers due to a lineup shuffle. Nyman has four points (three on the power play), 12 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-2 rating so far, so he hasn't looked out of place in the NHL.