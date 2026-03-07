Jani Nyman News: Logs three points in AHL win
Nyman scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Coachella Valley's 4-2 win over Calgary on Saturday.
Nyman has four goals and two assists over his last six games. The winger has 17 goals and seven helpers through 26 AHL outings this season. He had some action with the Kraken earlier in the season, but with the NHL club chasing a playoff spot, Nyman will likely be left to continue his development in the AHL for the stretch run.
