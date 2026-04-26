Jani Nyman headshot

Jani Nyman News: Logs three points Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Nyman scored a goal and added an assist in AHL Coachella Valley's 6-2 win over Bakersfield in Game 3 on Sunday.

Nyman's big game helped the Firebirds get to the next round of the playoffs. The winger has earned four points over three playoff outings this season, after posting 33 points in 39 regular-season games in the AHL and another seven points across 28 NHL outings. Nyman's strong shot and a bit of physicality could make him an intriguing option for middle-six minutes if he can stick in the NHL throughout 2026-27, though he still has to prove he can score with the Kraken.

Jani Nyman
Seattle Kraken
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