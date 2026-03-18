Jani Nyman News: Recalled by Seattle

Nyman was recalled from AHL Coachella Valley on Wednesday.

Nyman has made 24 appearances for the Kraken this year, recording four goals, two assists, 20 hits, six PIM and four blocked shots while averaging 10:42 of ice time. He's been in the minors since late December but will provide additional depth for the Kraken while Jaden Schwartz (face) and Eeli Tolvanen (upper body) deal with absences.