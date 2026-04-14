Jani Nyman News: Recalled from minors
Nyman was summoned from AHL Coachella Valley on Tuesday.
Seattle assigned Jacob Melanson and Oscar Fisker Molgaard to the minors in corresponding moves. That could open the door for Nyman to play against Vegas on Wednesday. He has four goals, two assists, 31 shots on net and 22 hits in 26 NHL appearances this season.
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