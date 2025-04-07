Jani Nyman News: Returns to minors

Nyman was reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Monday.

After recording three goals and three assists through his first eight NHL appearances, Nyman was held off the scoresheet in his last four games. It's a promising start to the youngster's professional career, but he'll now continue to work on his game with the Firebirds, with whom he's earned 26 goals and 41 points over 55 AHL contests. The 20-year-old should be able to compete for a full-time role with the Kraken in 2025-26.